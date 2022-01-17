Obituary - Mrs. Deborah Nichols Evans

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Deborah Nichols Evans, age 68, died Saturday at her residence under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.She was born in Jamestown, New York, and graduated from high school in Chautauqua Lake, New York. She graduated from an all-girls' college in Germany. Later, she went on to receive degrees in cosmetology, funeral service and became a licensed practical nurse.Deborah had resided in Statesboro for the last 40 years.She was an at-home caregiver for the terminally ill for many years and had worked with Birdsong Peanut Company as an inspector for the state.She was of the Episcopal faith.Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, Lou and Mary Martha Nichols.Her grandchildren were her life and she loved spending time with them.The family would like to thank Regency SouthernCare Hospice and Dr. Alan Skipper for their love and care of Deborah.Surviving are her husband, Terrell Evans of Statesboro; two daughters and sons-in-law, Flavia and Sterling Starling and Olivia and Eric Estrada, all of Statesboro; her five grandchildren, Ethan, Natalie, Alyssa, Kinsley and Anderson; and her sister, Rebecca Bast of Tucson, Ariz.At her request, there will not be a public service.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Christian Social Ministries, 17 North College Street, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 18, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



