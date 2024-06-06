Obituary - Mrs. Deborah Louise Hazel

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Deborah Louise Hazel, age 73, passed away Tuesday, June 4th, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

Deborah was born in Washington, Ind., on August 31, 1950, to the late James and Barbara Cosby. She was a teenage volunteer at her local hospital growing up.

She graduated with an associate degree as a medical assistant from Career Academy in Chicago, Ill.

Her goal in life was to always help people.

Deborah loved the outdoors, gardening, camping, sewing, crafts and needlework.

She was active in her church, Eastern Heights Baptist Church, teaching preschool Sunday school and music for many years.

She was married to the love of her life, the Rev. Roger Hazel, for 53 years.

They had two children, Jeremy (Claudia) Hazel and Kara (John) Kindig, both of Statesboro, Ga. She has three beautiful granddaughters, Abigail Hazel, Lyndsey Kindig and Anastaisa Hazel, who were her world, and she wanted to make their world a better place. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday, June 9th, from 4-7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Eastern Heights Baptist Church with the Rev. Greg Abercrombie officiating.

The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be John Kindig, Edgar Paz, Jeremy Hazel, Mark Corbin, Chuck Kindig, Jerry Fordham.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Searchers Sunday School Class.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Africa Inland Mission at http://theha3els.com/partner-with-us/.

Statesboro Herald, June 7, 2024

