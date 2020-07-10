Obituary - Mrs. Debbie Rachel Brannen

Mrs. Debbie Rachel Brannen, age 60, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah, Georgia, after a long illness.Debbie was born in Chatham County, Georgia, to Delmus and Louis Deloach, but had lived in Stilson for the last 24 years.Debbie was a loving mother and Mimi to her grandkids. Her grandkids were definitely her whole world and nothing brightened her day more than having them visit her. But a close second were cruises, traveling, vacations and shopping. She was in TJ Maxx so much, they thought she worked there!Debbie is survived by her loving husband, William; her two daughters, Gina Lewis and Rachel Anderson; three sisters, Diane Cribbs, Jan Wells and Donna Kay Carter; a brother, Danny Ray Deloach; and five dearly loved grandchildren, Logan Smith, Bradley Anderson, Landon Lewis, Turner Anderson and Madison Smith. Many nieces and nephews will also miss Aunt Debbie.A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with Dr. Tony Lambert officiating.The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m., observing social distancing guidelines, until the service hour.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.www.dealfuneraldirectors.com.Statesboro Herald, July 10, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



