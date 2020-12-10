Obituary - Mrs. Dalila Lopez-CiFuentes

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mrs. Dalila Lopez-CiFuentes, age 38, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at her residence under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.
The native of Guatemala moved to Brooklet, Georgia, in 2005. She was a member of Iglesia Pentecostes Rios De Agua Church in Statesboro.
Surviving are her husband, Cesar CiFuentes Me’rida of Brooklet; three children, Cesar Estuardo CiFuentes Lopez, Nehemias Abimael CiFuentes Lopez and Jeremias Ricardo CiFuentes Lopez, all of Brooklet; her parents, Arcadio Castro Lopez Funes and Hermitania Ramos Lopez; two sisters, Oralia Lopez-Ramos and Sucele Lopez–Ramos, both of Guatemala; and a brother, Alex Lopez–Ramos of Guatemala.
The family will receive visitors Sunday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.
The funeral service will be Monday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Jose Antonio Massi officiating. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens in Statesboro.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, December 11, 2020
