Obituary - Mrs. Charlotte Hodges Tootle

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Charlotte Hodges Tootle, age 86, died on Thursday, August 20th, 2020, at her residence under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice and Southern Manor Companion Care.The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was the daughter of the late Charlie Morgan Hodges and Nina Ruth Lewis Hodges of Nevils. She graduated as class valedictorian from Nevils High School in 1952 and married Bobby M. Tootle in 1953.She loved the outdoors and enjoyed her garden, cooking and traveling.After graduating high school, Charlotte was employed as a switch board operator with Statesboro Telephone Company. She later worked as a bank teller with Bulloch County Bank and then in the business office with Bulloch Rural Telephone Company.As her husband's farming operation continued to expand, she began working full-time alongside him handling all the paperwork and record-keeping for the farm's operations.Charlotte was a faithful member of the Ephesus Primitive Baptist Church.She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and her positive "can-do" attitude.Charlotte was preceded in death by her son, David W. Tootle; and two sisters, Ninette Waters and Ann Winiskie.Charlotte is survived by her husband of 67 years, Bobby M. Tootle; a son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Marsha Tootle of Kennesaw, Ga.; a daughter-in-law, Trish Tootle of Statesboro; four grandchildren, Matt Tootle (Talette), Clint Tootle (Catherine), Eric Tootle and Lindsey Tootle; two great-grandchildren, Athan Tootle and Marley Tootle; a sister, Kathleen McElveen (Tom) of Roxboro, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews.A visitation will be held on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, followed by a funeral in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with Elder Will Martin and Elder Ric Stewart officiating, with Elder Jack Anderson assisting. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Matt Tootle, Clint Tootle, Eric Tootle, Randall Groover, David Stewart and Burney Fordham.Memorial contributions may be made to Ephesus Primitive Baptist Church, c/o David Stewart, 1916 Chatsworth Court, Statesboro, GA 30461.Statesboro Herald, August 22, 2020




