Obituary - Mrs. Betty Marie Greene Ledbetter

Mrs. Betty Marie Greene Ledbetter passed away peacefully at her home near Register Thursday morning after an extended illness, with her devoted family at her side.She was born in Wayne County on July 10th, 1936, to Luther and Pearl Sharpe Green, and had lived in Bulloch County for the past 41 years.She met Carl Ledbetter on a Sunday afternoon in August 1953, and it was “love at first sight” for both. They were married May 31st, 1954, and remained together for 67 years until her passing.She attended Screven High School in Screven, Ga., and attended Georgia Southern College, now Georgia Southern University.She held several occupations in her life, most importantly as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.She moved with her pastor husband to Register in January 1981, and was later elected to Register’s first Town Council, then, at the request of the mayor and other council members, she became the first town clerk of the newly incorporated town.She was active in several Southern Baptist churches throughout the years, and was her husband’s strongest supporter in his pastoral and hospice chaplin ministries.She was a member of the Odum Baptist Church.Survivors include her husband, the Rev. Carl E. Ledbetter Sr.; two children, Carl E. “Eddie” Ledbetter Jr. and Belinda Ledbetter O’Connell, and her husband, Daniel Joseph O’Connell Jr.; four grandchildren, Daniel Joseph O’Connell III, Samuel Sasser O’Connell, Eliza Marie Ledbetter Isenbarger, and her husband, Greg; and MacKenzie Marie O’Connell Gilbert, and her husband, Stephen; five great-grandchildren, Madeline Bree O’Connell, Ryder Gilbert, Braelynn O’Connell, Hadley O’Connell and Aiden Gilbert; one brother, Jimmy Leon Greene; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.There will be a public graveside service at Screven City Cemetery in Screven, Ga., Sunday at 2 p.m. with Daniel O’Connell III and the Rev. Grady Walden officiating.Pallbearers will be Daniel O’Connell II, Sam O’Connell, Ian Greene, Greg Isenbarger, Stephen Gilbert and Larry Welch.There will be no viewing before the service.Any remembrances may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30458.Rinehart & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, November 20, 2021

