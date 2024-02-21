Obituary - Mrs. Betty Harden Knight

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mrs. Betty Harden Knight, age 89, peacefully passed away under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice February 20th, 2024.

The Bulloch County resident was born on October 28th, 1934, a daughter to James L. and Allene Harden.

She graduated from Stilson High School. Upon graduation, she broadened her education to achieve a bachelor's degree in teaching at Georgia Southern College.

As a newly devoted teacher, Mrs. Knight taught for a couple of years in Fernandina Beach, Florida, alongside dear friends embracing memorable moments she would later share with friends and grandchildren.

She returned to Bulloch County to teach at Stilson Elementary School, where she faithfully served and fully devoted her expertise and gentle direction to many generations of Bulloch County residents over 43 years of dedicated service.

Over her years of dedicated service, Mrs. Knight broadened her education, enhancing her career, having achieved an education specialist degree.

As a steadfast educator, Mrs. Knight achieved a Teacher of the Year award during her years of educational service.

She embraced her career and loved all her students and cohorts with vigor.

She married Edward F. Knight in 1960. They lived in the Leefield-Stilson area, where she remained the rest of her life.

Mrs. Knight was a devoted wife, mother, daughter-in-law and grandmother.

She loved to read, garden, help others, teach and spend time with her grandchildren.

She is commemorated as a notable servant to others.

She was a longtime member of Lanes Primitive Baptist Church, where she served several offices and fulfilled the duty of pianist during her early years of membership.

Mrs. Knight was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Edward F. Knight, of 24 years; and two sisters, Faye H. Kennedy and Glenda H. Anderson.

Surviving is her son, Kenneth Edward Knight (Trissy); two grandchildren, Molly and Amrey Knight.

The family would like to direct genuine appreciation to Mrs. Knight’s caregivers, friends of the family, the community and Ogeechee Area Hospice.

A private graveside service and burial will be held at Lanes Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Lanes Primitive Baptist Church, 1022 Lanes Church Road, Brooklet, GA 30415; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

