Obituary - Mrs. Bertie Lee Anderson

Mrs. Bertie Lee Anderson, age 79, died on Friday, April 16th, 2021, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.Mrs. Bertie was born on August 17th, 1941, in Screven County to the late Mr. Jacob Pearly Barrs and Mrs. Martha Howard Barrs.She attended school in Newington and worked for B.A.S.F. in Sylvania for 23 years until her retirement.Bertie enjoyed tending to her flowers, crafts and loved time with her family and grandchildren.She was of the Baptist faith and was a member at Memorial Baptist Church in Sylvania.Bertie was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Anderson Jr.; two sons, Eddie Dean Anderson and James H. "Jimmy" Anderson III; and two sisters, Barbara Ellen Barrs and Martha Mary Lovett.She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Tracy Parrish; her son, Tony Lee Anderson; her grandchildren, Misti (Duane) Lewis, Mindi Thompson, Nikki Thompson, Dustin Parrish, Justin Parrish, Samantha Anderson, James Anderson, Aaron Anderson, Logan Anderson, Ben Anderson, Olivia Anderson and Cheyanne Cornwell; great-grandchildren, Michael Wallace, Matthew Wallace, Emma Lewis and Racie Parrish; her brother, James Barrs; and two sisters, Lavinia Cook and Kathleen Cauley.The family will receive visitors on Monday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and also on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson with Pastor Bill Kent officiating. Interment will be at Double Heads Baptist Church Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Matthew Wallace, Michael Wallace, Mike Wallace, Dewayne Owens, Mike Lovett and Keith Barrs.




