Obituary - Mrs. Barbara Weeks Burchett

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Barbara Weeks Burchett, age 84, died on Tuesday at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility.She was a native of Screven County and a graduate of Screven County High School. She attended the Draughns Business College in Savannah.Mrs. Burchett was a homemaker. She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved to have fun with her friends and family. She loved making Christmas candy every year that she shared with everyone.She was a member of the Macedonia Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her parents, Alston Gray and Susie Mae Parker Weeks; her husband, Harmon Burchett; two brothers, James Weeks and Henry Weeks; a sister, Irma Holmes.Surviving are two daughters and a son-in-law, Sandy and Ricky Davis and Tammy Keen; a grandson, Glen Keen, all of Statesboro; three great-grandchildren, Brayden Williams, Maddie Keen and Chance Keen; her granddog, Peppy; her sister, Miriam Dickey of Millen; a sister-in-law, Grace Weeks; all of the Davis family, who considered her as one of their own and several nieces and nephews.A visitation will be held on Friday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ricky Anderson officiating. Interment will be in Wade Cemetery on Friday at 2 p.m.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.




