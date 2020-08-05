Obituary - Mrs. Barbara Weeks Burchett

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Barbara Weeks Burchett, age 84, died on Tuesday at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility.
She was a native of Screven County and a graduate of Screven County High School. She attended the Draughns Business College in Savannah.
Mrs. Burchett was a homemaker. She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved to have fun with her friends and family. She loved making Christmas candy every year that she shared with everyone.
She was a member of the Macedonia Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alston Gray and Susie Mae Parker Weeks; her husband, Harmon Burchett; two brothers, James Weeks and Henry Weeks; a sister, Irma Holmes.
Surviving are two daughters and a son-in-law, Sandy and Ricky Davis and Tammy Keen; a grandson, Glen Keen, all of Statesboro; three great-grandchildren, Brayden Williams, Maddie Keen and Chance Keen; her granddog, Peppy; her sister, Miriam Dickey of Millen; a sister-in-law, Grace Weeks; all of the Davis family, who considered her as one of their own and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Friday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ricky Anderson officiating. Interment will be in Wade Cemetery on Friday at 2 p.m.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, August 6, 2020
