Obituary - Mrs. Barbara Sue Cowart Cox

Mrs. Barbara Sue Cowart Cox, age 87, died on Sunday, August 21st, 2022, at her home in Garfield, Ga.Mrs. Barbara Sue was born on June 22nd, 1935, at her home in Garfield to the late Mr. Calude M. Cowart and Mrs. Susie Gay Cowart.She was a graduate of Portal High School and attended Georgia Teachers College, graduating in 1955.She married Aldric F. Cox in 1957 and they lived in Savannah, G., for many years, where she was an administrator with Chatham County Schools.In 1991, she retired after 33 years as an educator and moved back to Bulloch County.Barbara Sue was a member of Elam Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents, as well as her siblings, B.L. Cowart, Delmar Cowart and Bobby Joe Cowart.She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Marisue “Suzy” Cox Heffner and Roy “Eric” Heffner IV; and her two grandchildren, Benjamin Robert Heffner and William Cox Heffner.The family will receive visitors on Friday from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Elam Baptist Church.The funeral will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Jody Bryant officiating. Interment will be private.The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459; or to the Elam Baptist Church Building Fund, 5199 Elam Road, Millen, GA 30442.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 23, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



