Obituary - Mrs. Barbara Joyner Bennett

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mrs. Barbara Joyner Bennett, age 78, died Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Eagle Health and Rehab in Statesboro under the care of Affinis Hospice.She was born in Butler County, Alabama, to the late Wilson Henry Joyner and Anna Pearl Cureton Joyner.Barbara lived many years in Lakeland, Florida, before moving to Brooklet, Georgia, 30 years ago.She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.Mrs. Bennett was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathy Stallard.Surviving are her husband, James Bennett of Brooklet; two grandsons, Todd Belcher of Brooklet and Shawn Belcher of Augusta; and six great-grandchildren.The family will have a private service.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, July 23, 2022

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.