Obituary - Mrs. Annette Wells Cody

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mrs. Annette Wells Cody, age 69, departed this life Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at the Candler Hospital, Savannah, Georgia.The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late Robert "Bob" and Rosella James Wells.She accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age.She was retired from Premier Rehabilitation Center.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Larry Cody Jr.; six brothers and one sister.She leaves memories to be cherished by: her husband, Larry Cody Sr. of Brooklet, Ga.; her son, Dr. Philip M. Cody of Augusta, Ga.; four sisters, Stella Wells, Helen Wells and Shirley Wells, Brooklet, Ga.; and Marjorie Wells (Al) Hines, Statesboro, Ga.; two brothers, Henry Wells and Frank Wells, both of Brooklet, Ga.; six sisters-in-law, Maurine Lemon, Mary Sue Cody-Blunt (Wesley), Betty Cody, Pauline Cody, Carrie Lee Cody and Annie Lee Cody, all of Statesboro, Ga.; two brothers-in-law, Floyd Cody (Vonne) and Bobby Cody (Debra), both of Statesboro, Ga.; special friends of many years, Ms. Deloris Jones, Annie Hills and Mother Patricia Taylor; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.A public viewing for Mrs. Cody will be held Friday, February 11, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hill's Mortuary.The funeral service for Mrs. Annette Cody will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Hill's Mortuary, Inc. pondside with Pastor Timothy Chaneyfield, officiating. Burial will follow in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, February 12, 2022

