Obituary - Mrs. Alethia M. Simmons Lewis

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Alethia M. Simmons Lewis departed this life peacefully on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at her residence in Statesboro, Georgia. She was born in Waynesville, Georgia, on July 4, 1930, to the late Rev. Vanderbilt Beecher Sr. and Sarah Smith Simmons.Alethia graduated from Beach High School in Savannah, Ga. She attended Savannah State College (now University) and is a graduate of the Madame Freeman School of Cosmetology in Savannah, Ga.On June 3, 1949, Alethia was joined in holy matrimony with Charlie Lewis Sr. Eight children were born to this union. They resided in Chattanooga, Tennessee, for two years and then moved to Statesboro, Ga., where they joined Brannen Chapel United Methodist Church.In Statesboro, Alethia owned and operated Lewis Beauty Shop. She later organized and became president of the Statesboro Beauty League.Alethia was married to the late Charlie Lewis Sr. for 64 years and was his partner in marriage and business. In 1955, they established Lewis Van Lines, the first African American moving company in Statesboro. In 1967, they founded Lewis Mart and Carousel Drive-In. They were the proud owners of: Lewis Auto Used Cars and Garage, Lewis Health Food Store, Lewis Public Self-Storage and Lewis Rental Apartments. They were in business for 56 years.During this time, they employed many young men and women, encouraging them to complete their education and become entrepreneurs.Alethia was active in many civic and political organizations, which included being a lifetime member of the National Association for the Advancement of Color People (NAACP). She is credited with reestablishing the local branch, where she served in various capacities including: 12 years of service as the president of the Bulloch County branch and six years as the Georgia state treasurer.Because of her stellar leadership, two additional NAACP chapters were established: the Bulloch County Youth Chapter and the Georgia Southern University Chapter.As a visionary leader, she recognized the importance of introducing the local Bulloch County branch to the Georgia state level of the NAACP. This led to hosting the NAACP state conferences in 1972, 1973 and 1996 in Statesboro.Alethia was instrumental in calling for equality in governmental representation through redistricting efforts related to the 1990 U.S. Census. In addition, she was instrumental in campaigning for a black city council member, two black school board members and two black county commissioners, which all resulted in their historic elections. Her leadership helped established Statesboro’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration and parade.She also served as president of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 90 and founder and president of the Tripolette Social Club.An important period in her lifetime came in 1970 after two federal orders. Se worked for court-ordered integration in Bulloch County. Alethia, along with Mrs. Ruth Payton Alexis and Mrs. Exilee Nunnally, led the effort of recruiting 32 black students to integrate the all-white schools in Bulloch County. Three of her children were students who integrated the schools.In addition, she fought for Julia P. Bryant Elementary School to retain its historical name.Alethia continued her service in the education arena as a member of the Parent Teacher Association (PTA). She served as PTA treasurer for Statesboro High and Marvin Pittman Laboratory schools and PTA president at William James High School. She also served on the Statesboro District Superintendent Board and was a substitute teacher for several years.In recognition of her community service, she received a Deen Day Smith Service to Mankind Award in 2001 and a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004.Alethia was an active member of Brannen Chapel United Methodist Church, where she served as lay leader, chairperson of the Administrative Board, worship coordinator, president of the Usher Board and president of the United Methodist Women.Honoring her 31 years of service, Brannen Chapel declared December 8, 1996, as Alethia M. Simmons Lewis Day.One of her favorite hobbies was hosting a weekly WWNS radio show.She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Lewis Sr.; her daughter, Wanda F. Hendrix; and her siblings, the Rev. Essie C. Simmons, Arlee (Albert Sr.) Morris, Vanderbilt (Mary) Simmons Jr. and Samuel Simmons; and son-in-law, Horace W. Buggs Jr., District Heights, Md.She leaves to continue her legacy: four daughters, Le’Ontyne Buggs and Charlene Lewis, Clinton, Md.; Reta Jo Lewis, Washington, D.C.; and Sharma D. Lewis, Richmond, Va.; one son, Charlie Lewis Jr., New York, N.Y.; and one son-in-law, Bernard Hendrix Jr., Statesboro, Ga.; four grandchildren, Rudolph Daniels Jr., Ellenwood, Ga.; Chatyne S. Hendrix, Statesboro, Ga.; Bernard (Amber) Hendrix III, Atlanta, Ga.; and Horace W. (Matia) Buggs III, Mitchellville, Md.; five great-grandchildren, Lauren Daniels, Waldorf, Ma.; Chatanesia L. Hendrix, Statesboro, Ga.; Delancey Daniels, Memphis, Tenn.; Devin Parker, Humble, Texas; and Bernard Hendrix IV, Atlanta, Ga.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.There will be a public viewing for Mrs. Alethia M. Lewis on Friday, December 18, 2020, from the hours of noon until 8 p.m. at Hill’s Mortuary. The Lewis family will receive visitors from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Please be advised that all social-distancing guidelines will be enforced.The service commemorating the life of Mrs. Alethia M. Lewis will be held noon Saturday, December 19, 2020, at the Brannen Chapel United Methodist Church with the Rev. Kenneth Griffin, pastor, presiding, and Bishop James E. Swanson Sr., eulogist. Interment will follow in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be limited to immediate family and worship participants only.The services may be viewed via livestream on the Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.'s Facebook page.Floral tributes may be made through www.hillsmortuaryinc.com.All other contributions may be made in honor of Mrs. Alethia M. Simmons Lewis to: the Bulloch County Branch of the NAACP at https://www.paypal.com/paupalme/BullochCountyNAACP or Bulloch County NAACP, P.O. Box 1323, Statesboro, GA 30459; Feed the Boro at https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/FeedTheBoro.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, December 17, 2020




