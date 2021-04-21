Obituary - Mr. Willie Paul Jaudon

SYLVANIA, Ga. -- Mr. Willie Paul Jaudon, age 69, passed into rest Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Memorial Health University Medical Center.The Screven County native was the son of the late James and Susie Mae Roberts Jaudon. He received his formal education in the public school system of Sylvania, Ga.Mr. Jaudon was a former employee of TWA Airlines and the Long Island Railroad Company. He was a member of the Simmons Branch Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as an usher.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Rudolph Jaudon, Jessie James Jaudon, Adrian Jaudon, Rosella Jaudon, Ed Myers Jaudon, William Jaudon, James Jaudon Jr., Juanita Gaines and Emma Jaudon Griffin.He leaves his memories to be cherished by: his wife, Loronda Taylor-Jaudon, Jersey City, New Jersey; daughters, Marice Lashown (Adrian) Lasin, Tampa, Fla.; and Monique Washington, Queens, N.Y.; grandchildren, Choice Jones, Dominque Johnson, Deion Johnson and Amier Johnson; brothers, Mitchell (Evelyn) Jaudon, Sylvania, Ga.; and Charlie (Gretchen) Jaudon, Atlanta, Ga.; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing for Mr. Jaudon will be held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.A graveside funeral service and burial will be held, 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the Simmons Branch Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Joe H. Herrington officiating.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, April 22, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



