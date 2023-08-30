Obituary - Mr. Willie Mosley

Mr. Willie Mosley, age 76, entered rest Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

The Bulloch County native was the son of the late James Gordon and Eloise Mosley.

He attended William James High School, graduating with the class of 1967.

He was married to Priscilla H. Mosley for 52 years.

Prior to his illness, Billy enjoyed retirement from Willie’s Fast Food, which he owned and operated for 32 years.

He was a member of Williams James Elk Lodge #1346 of the I.B.P.O. Elks of the World.

He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife of 52 years, Priscilla Mosley, Statesboro, Ga.; two sisters, Patricia Allen and Teresa Mosley, both of Statesboro, Ga.; one brother, James Mosley, Vidalia, Ga.; seven sisters-in-law, Janice Smith, Mildred Fagan (Anthony Fagan), Charlotte Dennis, Lestine Byrd, all of Statesboro, Ga.; Cynthia Blount of Augusta, Ga.; June Byrd of Mableton, Ga.; and Jackie Wilkerson of Miami, Fla.; one brother-in-law, Ronald Wilkerson (Linda Wilkerson), Douglas, Ga.; two aunts, Almeda Mosley of Houston, Texas; and Linda Fallen (Poke Fallen) of Augusta, Ga.; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and a special friend, Walter Taylor.

A viewing for Mr. Mosley will be held Friday, September 1, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.

The funeral service for Mr. Willie Mosley will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the chapel of Hill’s Mortuary, Inc. with Elder Donald Chavers Jr. presiding and the Rev. Frankie L. Owens officiating. Entombment will be in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.





Statesboro Herald, August 31, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



