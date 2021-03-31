Obituary - Mr. Willie James Smith

With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Pembroke Chapel, along with the Smith family of Savannah, Ga., announce the passing of Mr. Willie James Smith.Mr. Willie James Smith, age 83, of Savannah, Ga., passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Savannah, Ga., after an extended illness.He was born on December 1, 1937, in Claxton, Ga., to the late Willie Smith Sr. and Mozella Smith. He attended Mill Creek Elementary School.He was a longtime truck driver for Harvey Logging Company where he retired.He was preceded in death by four brothers, Charlie Smith, Dan Phoenix Jr., Jimmy Smith and Willie J Smith; three sisters, Clara Phoenix Shalman, Maydella Smith and Gladys Homes.He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife of 57 years, Linda Faye Smith of Savannah, Ga.; his children: his daughter, Shalawn Smith of Savannah, Ga.; and his son, Marvin Smith Sr. of Pembroke, Ga.; his mother, Mozella Shalman Smith of Pembroke, Ga.; his sister, Mary Ann (Joe) Boatwright of Stapleton, Ga.; his brothers, Lonnie Smith and Joe Smith, both of Pembroke, Ga.; and Joseph Smith of Savannah, Ga.; two grandchildren, Marvin Smith Jr. of Claxton, Ga.; and Omari Evans of Savannah, Ga.: three great-grandchildren, Marvin Smith III, Makai Smith and Anthony Reddick, all of Claxton, Ga.; and a host nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Pembroke Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Cypress Bay Baptist Church, the Rev. Earl Herman, pastor, 281 Charles Shuman Road, Lanier, GA 31321. The Rev. Craig R. Tremble will be the eulogist.Due to COVID-19, we will adhere to social-distancing and we are requiring that a mask be worn if you plan to attend the walk-through viewing or the graveside celebration of life service.The graveside celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.If you choose to send flowers to the family through our floral store, an independent florist will make delivery according to your instructions.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Pembroke Chapel, 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke, GA 31321.Statesboro Herald, April 1, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



