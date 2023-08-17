Obituary - Mr. William Elliott Wynn

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. William Elliott Wynn, age 78, died on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility.

The Goldsboro, N.C., native was born on January 2, 1945, the second son of Julius Elliott Wynn and Mildred Lancaster.

He was a graduate of the 1963 class at Ralph L. Fike High School in Wilson, N.C., and in 1965 from Wilson County Technical College with a degree in mechanical engineering.

Elliott always had a strong work ethic and was driven to do each job he tackled as close to perfection as possible.

He began his early teenage years as a lifeguard and snack shop worker. As an older teen working for Murphy Body Works in Wilson, N.C., he helped in designing and drawing truck bodies.

While attending technical school, Elliot began working at Carolina Fiberglass Company. He remained in their employment until 1970 designing containers, pipes, etc., for industrial applications and serving as plant manager.

From there he moved to Metter, Ga., as plant manager at American Fiberglass Company and then to Statesboro as co-owner and plant manager for International Fiberglass Company, where the production of fiberglass tubs and showers was the major focus.

Then finally, he decided to turn a hobby into a new career. He opened Wynn’s Taxidermy Studio on Zetterower Avenue and spent many years of his life mounting deer, fish, fowl, etc., for folks in Georgia and other states, maintaining quality throughout.

Elliott never put one customer ahead of another.

Elliott loved the outdoors, especially being at the coast, where salt-water fishing was his favorite pastime. When fishing alone, he competed against himself. When fishing in tournaments, he was very competitive against other anglers, often winning first or second prize.

He was a member of First Presbyterian Church and a former member of St. Catherine’s Fishing Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Jeremy Gaston Wynn, who died in 2006; two brothers-in-law, Thomas Carpenter and Charles Richard Oates Jr.; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Louise Oates.

Surviving is his wife of 58 years, Charlotte Anne Oates Wilson, whom he met in his ninth grade English class, and they married on June 2, 1965, after dating for seven years; a granddaughter, Hannah Pease; and chosen grandson, Grayson Pease; a sister, Beth Carpenter of Wilson, N.C.; nephew, Thomas Carpenter Jr. of Mississippi; brother-in-law, James Oates (Susan) of Middlesex, N.C.; a sister-in-law, Margaret Holz (Bill) of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; a sister-in-law, Gray Burton (Sid) of Wilson, N.C.; and a sister-in-law, Sadie Oates of Greenville, N.C. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

A visitation will be held on Monday, August 21, 2023, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the sanctuary at First Presbyterian Church followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. with Pastor Taylor Lewis Guthrie Hartman officiating, followed by a reception in the fellowship hall.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to First Presbyterian Church, 1215 Fair Road, Statesboro, GA 30458; or to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Statesboro Herald, August 18, 2023

