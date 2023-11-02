Obituary - Mr. William Angrees

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. William Angrees, age 76, died Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at Eagle Health and Rehabilitation. He had been a resident of Eagle Health since January of 2023.

Mr. Angrees had lived in Rome, Georgia, for many years before moving to Statesboro.

He is survived by his caregivers at Eagle Health and Rehabilitation.

William had no known surviving family, so anyone is invited to attend his graveside service and burial on Friday, November 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Bulloch Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Jody Bryant officiating.

Statesboro Herald, November 2, 2023

