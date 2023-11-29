Obituary - Mr. Walter Stanley Pease Jr.

Mr. Walter Stanley Pease Jr., age 71, passed away peacefully at his home (surrounded by his daughters) under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

He was born in Neptune, New Jersey, and was raised in Freehold, New Jersey, before relocating to Statesboro in 1962.

He began working at Medical Center Pharmacy in Statesboro at age 12.

He attended Statesboro High School and graduated from there in 1969. He attended the University of Georgia, earning a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy in 1974.

He continued to work at Medical Center Pharmacy for the next 47 years, eventually becoming a partner and retiring in 2020.

He met his wife, Deb, in 1978 and married in November of that same year.

He had numerous other jobs over the years, including Willingway, Georgia Home Medical and Bulloch County EMS, where he was an EMT for several years.

Walter enjoyed many things including NASCAR, the Georgia Bulldogs, Georgia Southern Eagles, Atlanta Braves, raising cattle and other livestock on his small family farm. He especially enjoyed his grandchildren.

He was an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro, earning many accolades and holding several positions since joining the club in 1975. He served as club president in 1985. In 1987, he was awarded Kiwanian of the Year for his hard work and dedication. He served as fair chairman in 1991, 1992, 2010, 2013 and 2014. He and Deb were an integral part of the Kiwanis Livestock Project for many years.

He also served on the board of directors for the Georgia-South Carolina Association of Agricultural Fairs. He was also a member of the Georgia Hereford Association and the International Association of Fairs and Expositions.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter Sr. and Carolyn Pease of Statesboro; and wife of 43 years, Debra Pease of Statesboro.

He is survived by his daughters, Leslie Pease and Emily (Trent) Grooms of Statesboro; grandchildren, Hannah and Grayson Pease, Emmett, Caroline and Gemma Grooms, all of Statesboro; sisters, Carol Janka of Ocean City, New Jersey; and Jane (Danny) Hagan of Statesboro; brother-in-law, Brian (Shay) Smith of Townsend, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, December 2nd, 2023, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. with a memorial service immediately following at the Kiwanis Community Building at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds with Pastor Thomas Hendrix officiating.

All friends and family are invited to join in food and fellowship at the Kiwanis Community Building immediately after the service.

Honorary pallbearers will be Darrell Colson, David Wells, Lee Eckles, Lynn Anderson and Rob Vivona, and the men and women of the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the charity of your choice. Walter was a giving man and gave to many over the years.

