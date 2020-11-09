Obituary - Mr. Wallace Reece Spivey

Mr. Wallace Reece Spivey, age 83, died Friday evening at Memorial Health in Savannah, Ga.Wallace was born on March 29th, 1937, in Pinehurst, North Carolina, to the late Raleigh Alfred Spivey and Gladys Agusta Ard.Wallace grew up in Montgomery County, N.C., and graduated from Star High School. He later obtained a Bachelor of Science in forestry from the University of Georgia.He retired from Continental Forest Industries after 25 years and later from Ellis Wood Contracting after about 20 years.Wallace was a member of Clan MaCleod and an ordained deacon and faithful member of First Baptist Church Statesboro.He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth “Lib” Mitchell Spivey.He is survived by a son, R. Mitchell “Mitch” Spivey, and his fiancée, Sandra Sue Johnson, of Rockledge, Fla.; and a daughter and son-in law, Crista and David Brown of Statesboro; a granddaughter, Laynie Brown Spivey, and her husband, Colt Spivey; as well as several nieces and nephews.The family will receive visitors on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.A graveside service and burial will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Jewell Baptist Church Cemetery in Jewell, GA with Dr. John Waters officiating.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, November 10, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



