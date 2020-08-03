Obituary - Mr. Wallace Brady Newton

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Wallace Brady Newton, age 87, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Southern Manor Retirement Inn in Statesboro under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was the son of the late A.C. Newton and Ethel Mae Roberts Newton.Wallace was a farmer in his younger years before accepting a position at Brooks Instrument until the time of his retirement. Mr. Newton also owned and operated Newton’s Tree Service, which he continued to operate until shortly before his passing.He was a member of the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church and a former member of Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church.Wallace loved old time gospel hymns and bluegrass music.Wallace was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Betty Hollingsworth Newton; his parents, a brother and sister-in-law, Rafe and Lucille Newton; a brother-in-law, Laverne Deal; and a son-in-law, Mike Deal.Surviving are three daughters and sons-in-law, Cathy and Norman Holtzman of Powder Springs, Wanda and Dale Smith and Tammy and Steve Hotchkiss, all of Statesboro; a sister, Christine Deal of Statesboro; four grandchildren, Jamie and Susan DeSarno, Brad and Shana Deal, Peggy and Ritch Whitehouse and Austin Hotchkiss; and nine great-grandchildren.The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Elder Randy Waters officiating and Mr. Ralph Cowart will deliver the eulogy.A private family graveside service and burial will follow in Eastside Cemetery with Elder John Scott officiating.Pallbearers will be Brad Deal, Luke Deal, Michael Deal, Austin Hotchkiss, Andy Parrish and Jamie DeSarno.Honorary pallbearers will be the staff of Southern Manor Retirement Inn.The family would like to extend their gratitude to the owners and staff of Southern Manor Retirement Inn for the exceptional love and care Mr. Newton received.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 4, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



