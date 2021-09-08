Obituary - Mr. Victor Johnson

Mr. Victor Johnson, age 60, passed on Friday, September 3, 2021, at Candler Hospital in Savannah, Ga.He was a native of Jackson, Mississippi, but resided in Bryan County for many years.He was a member of New Order Greater Faith Ministries of Savannah, Ga., where he served as a deacon and chairman of the Trustee Board.He retired from Chatham Steel Cooperation of Savannah, Ga.He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Naomi Johnson of Ellabell, Ga.; sons, Timothy Johnson of Statesboro, Ga,; and Caleb Johnson of Ellabell, Ga.; mother, Ceola Mitchell Johnson of Lena, Miss.; brothers; Harry Leon Johnson Jr. and Darin (Maelnis) Johnson, both of Lena, Miss.; Zebedee (Tamera) Johnson of Waco, Texas; and a host of other relatives and friends.A viewing will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021, from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Pembroke Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.An outside celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Boyd’s Temple Tabernacle of Praise N.O.G.F.M., 236 Mill Creek Church Road, Ellabell, GA 31308.A viewing will also take place at 10:30 a.m. at the church.Interment will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Harmony Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Carthage, Miss., 39051.We will adhere to social-distancing and we are requiring that a mask be worn if you plan to attend the viewing and celebration of life service.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Pembroke Chapel, 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke, GA 31321.Statesboro Herald, September 9, 2021

