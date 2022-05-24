By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Obituary - Mr. Vanny “Red” Dixon
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory
Mr. Vanny “Red” Dixon
STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Vanny “Red” Dixon, age 86, died on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Westwood Nursing Center.
    The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County worked for Coca-Cola Corporation and Domino’s Pizza as a delivery driver.
    He was preceded in death by his wife, Ernestine Dixon; his mother and father, Clyde Thomas Dixon and Leona Deal Dixon; two brothers, Charles Dixon and Cowboy Dixon.
    Surviving is a friend, Vicky Collins; and several nieces and nephews.
    A visitation will be held on Thursday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2 o'clock in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.
    Nephews will serve as pallbearers.
    Interment will be in Dixon Family Cemetery.
    Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, May 24, 2022
