Obituary - Mr. Vanny “Red” Dixon

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Vanny "Red" Dixon, age 86, died on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Westwood Nursing Center.The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County worked for Coca-Cola Corporation and Domino's Pizza as a delivery driver.He was preceded in death by his wife, Ernestine Dixon; his mother and father, Clyde Thomas Dixon and Leona Deal Dixon; two brothers, Charles Dixon and Cowboy Dixon.Surviving is a friend, Vicky Collins; and several nieces and nephews.A visitation will be held on Thursday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2 o'clock in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.Nephews will serve as pallbearers.Interment will be in Dixon Family Cemetery.Statesboro Herald, May 24, 2022




