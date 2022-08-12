Obituary - Mr. Tyree Owens

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. -- Mr. Tyree Owens, the son of the late Frank and Bessie Adams Owens Sr., departed this earthly life at the Hollywood Memorial Hospital.He received his formal education in the public school system of Bulloch County, Georgia, and at an early age, he relocated to Hollywood, Florida.Tyree had a love of gospel music. At an early age, he taught himself how to play a lead guitar. He had a voice that would sing souls to Christ. Throughout his life, he was a member of many quartet groups. Tyree also formed a quartet group with his brothers, sisters and nephews named the Golden Angels.He was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church in West Park, Florida.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Lela Robbins, Arabell Sheffield, Lizzie Wiggins, Minnie Raymond, Evelyn Hill, Annie Owens and Rosa Lee Davis, Henry Owens, Willie Owens, Bennie Owens, Frank Owens Jr., Joseph Owens, Bobby Owens, Charlie Owens and Harvey Owens.He is survived by his many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A celebration of life service for Mr. Owens will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc. Burial will follow in the Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, August 13, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



