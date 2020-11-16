Obituary - Mr. Tyler Keith Finch

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Tyler Keith Finch, age 34, died Saturday at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. Keith was born in Augusta, Georgia, and lived most of his life in Portal, Georgia. He attended Portal schools.Keith worked most of his life as a landscaper.His greatest joy was hunting, fishing, grilling and telling stories with many details.Keith was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, John Wilbur Motes; and his two paternal grandfathers, Tyler Finch Jr. and Marvin Nesmith.Surviving are his daughter, Alyssa Finch of Nevils; his mother, Donna Motes Phillips and Frankie of Statesboro; his father, Tyler Finch III of Statesboro; his girlfriend, Regina Graham of Statesboro; his sister, Sandy Finch of Portal; his niece and nephews, Halley Elaine Finch, Kayson Paul Finch and Samuel David Phillips; his maternal grandmother, Mary Thompson Motes of Statesboro; and his paternal grandmother, Susie Nesmith of Statesboro. Many aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.The funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Tony Brown and Brother Raymond Harbough officiating. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Nathan Smith, James Eddie Deal, Dustin Johnson, Josh Finch, Kane Finch and David Finch.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, November 17, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



