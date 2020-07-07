Obituary - Mr. Travis Dwayne Valentine

Mr. Travis Dwayne Valentine, 71, of Young Harris, Ga., passed away on Friday, July 3rd, 2020, at his home.Mr. Valentine and his family moved to Metter in 1978, while working in the heating and air conditioning business. He began his career at Georgia Southern University in 1984, working in Physical Plant. He retired from Georgia Southern in 2009.Also in 1984, he continued his military service with the Georgia Air National Guard, 117th ACS in Savannah. He retired with 20 years of combined service in 2001.In 2013, Travis and Myra moved to Young Harris, Ga., where he was living at the time of his death.Surviving family members include his loving wife, Myra Turner Valentine; son and daughter-in-law, Martin Wayne and Irene Valentine of Peachtree City, Ga.; and daughter and son-in-law, Amanda Valentine Blackstone and Lt. Col. Stephen Blackstone of Warner Robins, Ga.; sisters, Patricia Box of Denver, N.C.; and Renee Coombe of Salem, Conn.; and brother, Roy Valentine of Lamar, Miss.; grandchildren, Veronica Valentine, Jorja Valentine, Lilly Blackstone, Emma Blackstone, Amelia Blackstone, Lorenzo Zucchi and Rebecca Zucchi.Due to COVID-19 guidelines, private family memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 11th, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Sharp Memorial United Methodist Church. The North Georgia Honor Guard will present military honors.In lieu of flowers, if you wish, memorial contributions may be made to your choice: Sharp United Methodist Church Pastor's Discretionary Fund, P.O. Box 66, Young Harris, GA 30582; or Wounded Warriors.Cochran Funeral Home and Crematory of Blairsville is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Travis Dwayne Valentine.Please share your condolences and sign the online guest registry at www.cochranfuneralhomes.com.Statesboro Herald, July 8, 2020

