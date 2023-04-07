Obituary - Mr. Tony Franco

Mr. Tony Franco, 74, passed from this earth peacefully, Thursday, March 30, 2023, under the excellent care of Community Hospice at Memorial Health Meadows Hospital. Tony was a resident of Statesboro, Georgia, for much of his life.

Tony was born to Betty Henderson Franco in Atlanta, Georgia, on February 11, 1949. He was self-employed as a refrigeration repair expert and maintained a successful business for many years in Statesboro and the surrounding communities, with many loyal customers.

Tony enjoyed a 38-year marriage to his wife, Barbara, whom he met at the skating rink. They found peace traveling to the mountains with their dogs that they loved immensely. Tony loved to watch movies of all varieties and would often stay up all night doing so. He and Barbara both delighted in playing board games and cards with their friends and granddaughter.

Tony spent the latter part of his life as a resident of Bethany Oaks nursing facility in Vidalia, Georgia, where he formed many special friendships with the residents and employees. They truly made his final years wonderful, and the family is thankful for their special care and love for Tony.

Survivors include Tony’s son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Jamie Thompson; a very loved granddaughter, Bo Thompson; and a very special cousin, Martha Henderson, from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Graveside memorial services will be held at the family cemetery in May. Details will be announced later.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Community Hospice, 904 Mount Vernon Road, Vidalia, GA 30474.

Statesboro Herald, April 8, 2023

