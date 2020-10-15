Obituary - Mr. Timothy Harris

Mr. Timothy Harris, age 69, of Statesboro, Ga., passed on October 14, 2020, at Pruitt Health Nursing Home of Swainsboro, Ga., after a short illness.He was a Bulloch County native and of the Baptist faith.He is survived by his children, Angela Harris, Rafael (Lashonda) Harris, both of Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, Leola Harris of Statesboro, Ga.; Marsha (Micheal) Williams of Augusta, Ga.; brothers, Preston (Verline) Harris Jr., the Rev. Ernest (Pastor JoAnn) Harris, both of Statesboro, Ga.; and Carl (Ida) Harris of Register, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.The graveside funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Mount Pisgah Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery (Fishtrap).A walk-through viewing will take place on Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Home, Inc.Statesboro Herald, October 16, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



