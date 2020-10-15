By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Obituary - Mr. Timothy Harris
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel
Mr. Timothy Harris
Mr. Timothy Harris, age 69, of Statesboro, Ga., passed on October 14, 2020, at Pruitt Health Nursing Home of  Swainsboro, Ga., after a short illness.
    He was a Bulloch County native and of the Baptist faith.
    He is survived by his children, Angela Harris, Rafael (Lashonda) Harris, both of Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, Leola Harris of Statesboro, Ga.; Marsha (Micheal) Williams of Augusta, Ga.; brothers, Preston (Verline) Harris Jr., the Rev. Ernest (Pastor JoAnn) Harris, both of Statesboro, Ga.; and Carl (Ida) Harris of Register, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
    The graveside funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Mount Pisgah Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery (Fishtrap).
    A walk-through viewing will take place on Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Home, Inc.

Statesboro Herald, October 16, 2020
