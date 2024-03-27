Obituary - Mr. Thomas Shuman Jr.

Mr. Thomas Shuman Jr., age 56, of Pembroke, Ga., passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at St. Joseph’s/Candler Hospital in Savannah, Ga.



Thomas was a Bryan County native and a 1986 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School.

He was a health care traveling nurse for many years until his health failed.

He is survived by his mother, Willie Mae (J.O.) Bulloch, Pembroke, Ga.; father, Thomas (Jerline) Shuman Sr., Pembroke, Ga.; sisters, Sharron (John) Ivey, Powder Springs, Ga.; and CrisSandra (Jay) Bell, Phenix City, Ala.; brothers, Dwight A. Shuman, Savannah, Ga.; Raymmon R. (Tijuana) Shuman, Pooler, Ga.; Alphonso Smith, Seneca, S.C.; and Ronald Barrett Sr., Hinesville, Ga; and a host of other relatives and friends.

The memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2024, at noon at Cypress Bay Baptist Church, 281 Charles Shuman Road, Pembroke, GA 31321.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Memorial and cremation services are entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Pembroke Chapel, 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke, GA 31321.





Statesboro Herald, March 28, 2024

