Obituary - Mr. Terry "Bartman" Eason

Mr. Terry Eason, age 57, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro, Ga., after a brief illness.He was born in Bulloch County, Ga. He was a 1982 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School. He was employed with Loxcreen Company Inc. in Brooklet, Ga., for a few years and then started working in construction, where he worked until he was injured.He was preceded in death by his sister, Janet Nargiso; his maternal grandparents, Mr. Rufus Eason and Mrs. Mary Lou Eason; and his paternal grandparents, Mr. Robert Kirkland and Mother Lillie Mae Williams Kirkland.He leaves to cherish his memories; his daughter, Monica Carter; and his sons, Terry Junior Carter and Marcus Carter, all of Atlanta, Ga.; his mother, Mrs. Annie L. (Robert, deceased) Boone of Hollywood, Fla.; his father, Mr. Morris Sonny (Joann) Kirkland of Statesboro, Ga.; his sisters, Robin (Devon) Blake of Hollywood, Fla.; Trine Kirkland and Natasha Kirkland, both of Orlando, Fla.; Gemini Kirkland and Elizabeth Calhoun, both of Boston, Mass.; his brother, Robert Kirkland of Houston, Texas; Chris Key of Statesboro, Ga.; his stepsisters, Theresa Lanier Anderson of Raleigh, N.C.; and Andrea Lanier of Statesboro, Ga.; and his stepbrother, Pervis Lanier of Raleigh, N.C.; great-aunt; Louticia Eason of Reidsville, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes Inc.A celebration of life service will be held in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R Tremble Funeral Home on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Craig R. Tremble will be the eulogist. Interment will be at Mount Zion A.M.E. Church Cemetery.Due to COVID-19, we will adhere to social-distancing and we are requiring that a mask be worn if you plan to attend the walk-through viewing or the graveside celebration of life service.The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, May 20, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



