Obituary - Mr. Stanley Keel

Mr. Stanley Keel, age 71, peacefully transitioned on Friday, May 1, 2026, at his daughter’s residence in College Park, Ga., under the care of Blue Summit Hospice.

He was a native of Bulloch County, but resided in Fulton County. He was a retired veteran of the United States Air Force.

He will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by his daughters, Stacey Keel Walker of College Park, Ga.; and Victoria Keel of Savannah, Ga.; uncle, Robert (Louiser) Keel of Statesboro, Ga. He also leaves behind a host of extended family members and dear friends who will forever treasure his memory.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2026, from 6 p.m.—7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Friday, May 8, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Mount Zion A.M.E. Church, 10728 Georgia Highway 24, Statesboro, GA 30461, with the Rev. Dr. Gloria Reviere, pastor/presiding, and the Rev. Craig R. Tremble, eulogist. Interment will be held in the church cemetery.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

All services and arrangements are entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Statesboro Herald, May 7, 2026

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.