Obituary - Mr. Scott Ellis Thompson

SYLVANIA, Ga. -- Mr. Scott Ellis Thompson, age 58, died Saturday at his residence. Born in Savannah, Georgia, and raised in Bulloch County, Scott was a 1985 graduate of Bryan County High School and went on to graduate from Georgia Southern University in 1989, receiving his Bachelor of Business Administration degree.

Scott owned and operated Thompson’s Garden Nursery for many years. He was a certified arborist.

He was a devout Christian and loved all things natural, including trees, plants and animals. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, kayaking and reading. Scott loved music and was a music enthusiast.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Thompson Sr.

Surviving is his mother, Doris Ann Thompson of Sylvania; a brother, Paul Thompson Jr. (Karen) of Pembroke; two sisters, Shannon Caldwell (Chandler) of Woodbine and Janet Gray (Dal) of Stumpy Point, N.C.; his aunt, Maggie Wessal of Starke, Fla.; uncle, Bobby Estes of Bainbridge, Ga.; his nieces, Jaclyn NeSmith and Rachel Thompson; a nephew, Zach Shaw; numerous cousins and his dog, Tanner.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with Greg Barineau officiating. Interment will be in Trinity Baptist Church Cemetery in Nevils.

Pallbearers will be David Kilby, Chandler Caldwell, Justin Glisson and Caleb Williams.

Statesboro Herald, September 30, 2025

