Obituary - Mr. Samuel Samp Bonnette

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mr. Samuel Samp Bonnette, age 85, died Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at his residence under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

The native and lifelong resident of Portal was a 1956 graduate of Portal High School.

Following his graduation, he worked with Union Camp and farmed. Sam also served in the U.S. Army National Guard for two years.

He returned home and continued to be a Bulloch County farmer until his retirement in 2010.

Sam was also an entrepreneur, having been involved in real estate, mobile home sales and rentals.

He was a member of the Portal Hunting Club. Sam loved hunting and fishing.

He attended First Baptist Church of Portal.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hiram Bonnett and Grace Strange Bonnett; a son, Stanley Bonnette; two brothers, Ralph and Gerald; a sister, Sarah Brower; and a granddaughter, Hailey Bonnette.

Surviving are his wife, June Bonnette of Portal; five children, Steve Bonnette and wife, Ann, of Portal; Becky Bonnette of Statesboro, Brenda Burkhalter and husband, Joe, of Cobbtown; Diane Rogers of Cobbtown and Cathy Barlow and husband, Tommy, of Cobbtown; three grandchildren, Dillon Bonnette of Lyons, Erin and Spence Johnson of Statesboro and Roseanna and C.J. Simmons of Statesboro; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Larry Bonnette of Metter and Mike and Trish Bonnette of Douglas; a great-grandchild, Rowynn Johnson of Statesboro; and several step-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, February 1, 2024, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The graveside service and burial will be Friday at 11 a.m. at the Portal City Cemetery with the Rev. Don Berry officiating.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Statesboro Herald, February 1, 2024

