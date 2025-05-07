Obituary - Mr. Samuel Bradley Sr.

Mr. Samuel Bradley Sr., age 85, departed this life on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at St. Joseph’s/Candler Hospital in Savannah, Georgia.

Mr. Bradley dedicated over four decades of service to the Bryan County Board of Education, where he worked faithfully as both a school bus driver and a mechanic for 41 years.

He was a devoted member of Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, where he served with honor and commitment as a deacon.

He is lovingly remembered by his children, Samuel Bradley Jr. of Pembroke, Ga.; and Cynthia Bradley Ladson of Pembroke, Ga.; stepdaughter, Gloria (William Williams) Fowler; three grandchildren, step-grandson, Robert Frawley, Pembroke, Ga.; along with a host of extended family and friends who will cherish his memory.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 9, 2025, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke, GA 31321.

The celebration of life service will be held graveside on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 10 a.m. at Steven Grove Cemetery, 3289 Pembroke Road, Pembroke, GA 31321. Interment will be held at the cemetery.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

The celebration of life services is entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Pembroke Chapel, 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke, GA 31321.





Statesboro Herald, May 8, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



