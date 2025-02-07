Obituary - Mr. Sammy Lee Allen

Our beloved father and brother, Mr. Sammy Lee Allen, age 76, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at his residence under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

He was a Bulloch County native, born and raised on a farm, where he learned the love of gardening and lawn care.

He was educated in the Bulloch County School System. After high school, he started a career with a roofing manufacturer in Savannah, Ga., for many years, but decided to move back closer to home after the manufacturer closed. Sammy continued his working career with Loxscreen in Brooklet, Ga., where he retired.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Idella Allen; and his brother, Paul “Jr. Boy” Allen.

He is survived by his two sons, Miquel (Jennifer) Allen and Cyril (Chelsea) Allen, both of Statesboro, Ga.; sister, Mae Lanier, Miami, Fla.; brothers, Bobby Allen and Billy Allen, both of Statesboro, Ga.; 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, bonus daughters, Faye, Linda, Lisa and Mary; bonus son, Calvin; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A walk-through viewing will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2025, from 3 p.m.–6 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Monday, February 10, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458. The Rev. Craig R. Tremble will be eulogist. Interment will be held at Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 7829 Georgia Highway 24, Statesboro, GA 30461.

Statesboro Herald, February 8, 2025

