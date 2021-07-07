Obituary - Mr. Rufus Calvin Cody

Mr. Rufus Calvin Cody was born on November 5, 1947, in Bulloch County, Ga., to the late Floyd William Cody and Rosa Lee Walker Cody. He departed this life in his home under Kindred Hospice care on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Brooklet, Ga.In his youth years, he attended Jerusalem A.M.E. Church and the Bulloch County public school system. He worked construction, at Georgia Southern College and later retired from W. M. Sheppard Lumber Company.He is preceded in death by two brothers.He leaves to cherish his memory: one son, James Calvin Cody-Speight of Statesboro, Ga.; a special friend, Ms. Barbara Eason Cone of Brooklet, Ga.; six sisters, Marine Cody, Betty Cody, Annie Cody, Pauline Cody, Carrie Cody and Mary (Wesley) Blount, all of Statesboro, Ga.; and Rachel Cody (niece and sister) of Augusta, Ga.; three brothers, Floyd (Lavon) Cody Jr., of Statesboro, Ga.; Larry (Annette) Cody of Brooklet, Ga.; and Bobby (Debra) Cody of Statesboro, Ga.; three aunts, Mrs. Helen Moss, Mrs. Frances (Eugene) Johnson of Statesboro, Ga.; and Mrs. Georgia Heyward of Hollywood, Fla.; one uncle, Frank (Mary) Walker Jr. of Hollywood, Fla.; three grandchildren, two great-grands, several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.A celebration of life service will be held graveside on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Jerusalem A.M.E. Church. The Rev. Frankie Owens will be the eulogist.Due to COVID-19, we will adhere to social-distancing and we are requiring that a mask be worn if you plan to attend the celebration of life service.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.If you choose to send flowers to the family through our floral store, an independent florist will make delivery according to your instructions.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, July 8, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



