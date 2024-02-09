Obituary - Mr. Ronald Rushing

Mr. Ronald Rushing, age 77, died on February 8th, 2024, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family.

A native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County, he started his dream of being a police officer in 1977 and retired as lieutenant in 1996 from the Statesboro Police Department.

His many retired years were spent gardening, on his lawnmower or telling stories with family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Audy Mae Rushing; his wife, Shirley Lively Rushing; twin brother, Donald; and brother, Bennie Rushing.

Surviving are his four daughters, Samantha Hope Rushing, Terry Rushing Frost, Lindsey Shannon Rushing and Whitney Marissa Rushing; one son, Ronald Tracey Rushing, all of Statesboro; one sister, Margaret (Benny) Colson of Statesboro; two brothers, Jerry (Renaee) Rushing of Statesboro and Carl (Cathy) Rushing of Springfield; one grandchild and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, February 13th, 2024, from noon until 1 p.m. at Middleground Primitive Baptist Church. A private family graveside service will follow the visitation at Middleground Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Statesboro Police Officers Foundation, 28 East Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458; or Bulloch County Animal Services, 81 Mill Creek Road, Statesboro, GA 30461.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com .

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, February 10, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







