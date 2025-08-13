Obituary - Mr. Robert N. Carroll

Mr. Robert N. Carroll, age 62, of Port Wentworth, Georgia, peacefully transitioned on Sunday, August 10, 2025, at Hospice Savannah in Savannah, Georgia.

A native of Bryan County, Mr. Carroll was a longtime resident of Chatham County. He graduated from Bryan County High School in 1981 and was employed with Harry Logging in Pembroke, Georgia.

A devoted member of Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, Robert had a passion for working with his hands, particularly in his love for working on cars.

He was known for his kind and hard-working nature.

Mr. Carroll is survived by his sisters, Eula Faye Andrews and Evon Mack, both of Port Wentworth, Ga.; Beatrice (Cedric) Hills of Pembroke, Ga.; and his brother, Willie Carroll of Port Wentworth, Ga.

He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 15, 2025, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke, GA 31321.

Robert N. Carroll will lie in state from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 244 Jerusalem Church Road, (Groveland Community) Pembroke, GA 31321 with the Rev. Victor Brewton, eulogist. Interment will be held in the church cemetery.

