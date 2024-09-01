Obituary - Mr. Robert Melvin Lynn

STATESBORO, Ga. – Mr. Robert Melvin Lynn, age 73, died on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at Memorial Health in Savannah.

The Millen Georgia native attended school in Portal, Georgia. Following his 11th grade year of school, Melvin was given the opportunity to attend Swainsboro Technical College where he could graduate high school and earn an associate’s degree. He later graduated Swainsboro Technical College with an automotive degree. He then began employment with J.P. Stevens Company and also joined the U.S. Army Reserves.

Melvin later began his career in the agriculture industry, working with Tillman & Deal Ag Services, where he was employed for 22 years, retiring as operations manager of the grain elevator. In the early 2000’s, Melvin began working with Airgas, where he retired as manager at the age of 64.

He was a Mason and a former member of the Ogeechee Lodge #213 F&AM.

Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Wilma Lee Reddick Lynn.

Surviving are his wife of 38 years, Lynda Griffith Lynn of Statesboro; a daughter and son-in-law, Lori L. and Mark Hendrix of Sylvania; five sons and three daughters-in-law, Chad and Karen Anderson of Metter, Tracy Anderson of Metter, Troy Anderson of Statesboro, Prett and Tami Anderson of Metter, Vinnie and Jacklyn Lynn of Statesboro; 10 grandchildren; four sisters, Frankie Markovcic of Statesboro, Linda Evans of Portal, Rose Hendrix and Betty Murray of Statesboro and a brother, Edward Lynn of Portal. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at 4 p.m., in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Thomas Hendrix officiating.

The family will receive visitors following the service.

A private burial will be held at a later date in Eastside cemetery.

Statesboro Herald, September 1, 2024

