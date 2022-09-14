Obituary - Mr. Robert Loy "Bob" Hacker

Mr. Robert Loy "Bob" Hacker, age 93, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.He was born at the Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, so it can be said he was a Methodist from day one.Bob’s early education was primarily in the Denver, Colorado, schools. After graduating, he joined the U.S. Army, from 1947 to 1950, attending the electronic schools at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. Following training there, Bob was stationed at White Sands Proving Ground for a year to shoot up the last of the German V-2 missiles.After his honorable discharge from the Army, Bob returned to Denver to earn a Bachelor of Arts from Denver University. He worked his way through college at nights in machine shops, developing a lifetime passion for machining.Bob found his way to Statesboro and Georgia Southern College, enrollment 3500, in 1968, where he started their machine shop, working primarily for the various science departments.After 40 years, he retired from the job he loved.Bob was a loyal member of Statesboro First United Methodist Church for over 50 years and was very active in the Methodist Men.Bob is predeceased by his parents, Loy and Vera Hacker of Englewood, Colorado.He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Gladys Hacker of Statesboro; and four daughters, Margaret (Derrel) Jones of Englewood, Colorado; Brenda (Randy) Schoening of Acworth, Georgia; Ruth (Derick) Cowart of Augusta, Georgia; Janice (Bob) York of West Chester, Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.The family will receive visitors on Saturday from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Scott Hagan officiating. Interment will be at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Statesboro First United Methodist Church to their Building Fund or to the Helping Hands Ministry, 101 South Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 15, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



