Obituary - Mr. Robert Edward “Bobby” Hendrix

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mr. Robert Edward “Bobby” Hendrix, age 89, died Wednesday morning, November 2, 2022, at Brown’s Health and Rehab under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.The Portal, Georgia, native was a 1950 graduate of Portal High School.Following his graduation, Bobby joined the United States Army, where he served for four years.Upon his discharge, Bobby returned home and began his career as a machinist with Rockwell, later Brooks Instrument, where he retired at the age of 62.He was an avid gardener in his spare time following his retirement.Bobby was of the Baptist faith.He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Essie Cowart Hendrix; and all 10 of his siblings.Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Luree Collins Hendrix of Portal; a daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Dale Lanier of Portal; a grandson and his wife, Clay and Pattie Lanier of Claxton; two great-grandchildren, Gavin and Gracie of Claxton- and many nieces and nephews.The family will receive visitors on Friday, November 4, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Ben Gay officiating. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Clay Lanier, Joe Woods and Harry Gay.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Regency SouthernCare Hospice, 325 South Main Street, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, November 3, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



