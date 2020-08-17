Obituary - Mr. Robert E. Davis

Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral service of Mr. Robert E. Davis, age 76, who passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Candler County Hospital in Metter.Mr. Davis was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County and a member of the 1962 graduating class of Appling County High School. Mr. Davis attended South Georgia College and went on to receive a Bachelor of Science degree in education from Georgia Southern College, a master’s degree in guidance and counseling from the University of Georgia, and an education specialist degree in administration and leadership from Valdosta State College.Mr. Davis began his career in education teaching Social Studies at Bacon County High School. He then served as guidance counselor at Brunswick High School and Jeff Davis High School before becoming the Title I coordinator for the Jeff Davis County School System.Mr. Davis left the field of education to own and operate the Western Auto in Glennville for 10 years before returning to serve as assistant principal at Jeff Davis High School. He then served as assistant principal and principal of Bacon County High School before retiring in 2004.Mr. Davis was a farmer at heart and was happiest when he was on his tractor at the family farm. He enjoyed fishing with his brothers at the river and the coast and with his granddaughters at their lake house on Lake Sinclair.Mr. Davis was a devoted husband, father and Papa who loved hosting family get togethers at his barn with lots of food. He will forever be cherished and loved by his family, nieces and nephews, former co-workers and students.Mr. Davis was preceded in death by his parents, I.J. Jr. and Bessie Riddle Davis; and a brother, Larry E. Davis.Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Shirley Harper Davis of Baxley; daughter, Dr. Michele, and husband, Dr. Jason McGibony, of Statesboro; granddaughters, Skylar and Sinclair McGibony of Statesboro; brothers, W.C. “Billy”, and wife, Pat Davis, of Ethelsville, Ala.; Glen and wife, Marie Davis; and Charles and wife, Pam Davis, both of Baxley. Numerous nieces and nephews and other family also survive.A private family funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020, in the Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Doug Weisel and the Rev. Stacy Bourguine officiating. Interment will follow in the Miles Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.Active pallbearers will be Drew Davis, Brad Harper, Blaine Harper, Mark Pedrick, Jason McGibony, Chris Floyd, Alan Harper and Cody Durham.In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Miles Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1744 Miles Chapel Church Road, Baxley, GA 31513.Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Mr. Robert E. Davis.Statesboro Herald, August 18, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



