Obituary - Mr. Ricky Allen

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Ricky Allen, age 56, died Thursday morning at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a graduate of Statesboro High School. Following his graduation, Ricky farmed and soon went to work with ITT Grinnell for many years. He later worked with Briggs & Stratton and Miliken Inc. for many years. Ricky was a member of Register Baptist Church.He loved all things John Deere and Georgia Bulldogs.Ricky was preceded in death by his parents, Doc and Ruby Allen; and his “Mom”, Fay Roberts.Surviving are a daughter, Mandi Allen of Macon; a grandson, Ashton Smith of Macon; a sister, Judy Godbee of Statesboro; and three brothers and sisters-in-law, Joe and Jane Allen of Savannah, Arthur and Muriel Allen of Statesboro and Ray and Martha Allen of Brooklet. Many nieces and nephews also survive.The family will receive visitors on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.in the chapel of the Bulloch Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.The funeral service will follow the visitation with Dr. Jim Correll officiating. Interment will be in Bulloch memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Freddie Rushing, Kevin Cribbs, Arthur Allen Jr., Wesley Finch, Bob Lanier and Tommy Lewis.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459; or the Nancy N. & J.C. Lewis Cancer and Research Pavilion, 225 Candler Drive, Savannah, Georgia 31405.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, June 19, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



