Obituary - Mr. Remer Byrd Jr.

Mr. Remer Byrd Jr., age 83, of Pembroke, Ga., passed peacefully on Monday, February 24, at Candler Hospital in Savannah, Ga., after an extended illness.He was a Bryan County native and retired as a welder. Mr. Byrd was a member of the House of Prayer, where he served as a deacon.He is survived by his loving children, Charlene Baxter, Judha Bing, both of Savannah, Ga.; Amy McGrit of Hinesville, Ga.; Tonya (Chris) Williams of Syracuse, N.Y.; Antonio (Autry) Byrd of Bloomingdale, Ga.. Marcus Foxworth Sr. of Metter, Ga.; Jerry Graves of Pembroke, Ga.; and Mr. Paul Byrd of Pembroke, Ga.; sisters, Minnie Hines and Betty Herrington, both of Pembroke, Ga.; brother, Willie James (Joann) Byrd of Savannah, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.Family and friends' visitation will be on Friday, February 28, from 2-7 p.m. in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Pembroke Chapel.The homegoing celebration service will be on Saturday, February 29, at 11 a.m. at House of God Church, 89 Byrd Temple Road, Pembroke, GA. Interment will follow the service in the Beautiful Zion Church Cemetery.Services for Mr. Remer Byrd Jr. are entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Pembroke Chapel.Statesboro Herald, February 27, 2020

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.