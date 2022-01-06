Obituary - Mr. Raymond Gibson "Ray" Hammond Jr.

Mr. Raymond Gibson "Ray" Hammond Jr., of Statesboro, Ga., beloved husband of 59 years to the late Mrs. Anne Fulmer Hammond, passed away at his residence on Thursday, December 30, 2021.Mr. Hammond was born December 4, 1939, in Elberton, Ga.In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Raymond Gibson Hammond Sr. and Mrs. Katherine Parks Hammond; and his sister, Mrs. Patricia Hammond Powell, all of Lincolnton, Ga.He was in the U.S. Navy from 1957-1960, where he served on the USS Salem, USS Canberra and USS Randolph.After his military service, he then served in law enforcement in Lincoln County, Ga., and as a Georgia State trooper, where he was a sergeant at the end of his law enforcement career.Mr. Hammond's passion was cooking and he was well known for his BBQ sauce.After moving to Statesboro, he and his wife owned and operated Thee Bar B Q Place until their health had them step back and let their daughter and grandson run the business.Mr. Hammond is survived by his daughters, Rachelle Hammond Rivers, and husband, Mark, Stapleton, Ga.; and Beth Hammond Mullinsa and husband, Mike, Statesboro. Gandchildren include James Fraley, Statesboro; Katherine Fraley Brown (Daniel), Statesboro, and Marcie Rivers Sheffield (Charles), Davie, Fla. Great-grandchildren include Grayson Brown, Warren Brown and Owen Brown, Statesboro; brother-in-law, Cal Fulmer, and wife, Jane, Germantown, Tenn.; brother-in-law, Gene Powell, Lincolnton, Ga.; a niece and several nephews.A celebration of life service will be held for both Mr. and Mrs. Hammond at a date to be announced.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Mr. Ray Hammond.Statesboro Herald, January 6, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



