Obituary - Mr. Raymond Foster McCubbins

Mr. Raymond Foster McCubbins, age 74, died on Saturday evening, February 3rd, 2024, at his home in Portal under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

Raymond was born on March 9th, 1949, in Louisville, Ky., to the late Jesse F. McCubbins and Catherine Underwood McCubbins.

He was a 1968 graduate of Marvin Pittman Laboratory School and served in the United States Army in the Vietnam War and later in Germany.

Raymond worked in sales for Frito Lay for several years and most recently for Quality Exterminators for over 18 years.

He enjoyed fishing, Georgia Southern football and time with his family and grandchildren.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, as well as a son, Anthony McCubbins.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sandra McCubbins; his two sons, Timothy Raymond McCubbins and Stacy Edward McCubbins; his daughter, Sandra Kristi Godbee; his grandchildren, Kaitlyn Hanks, Dustin McCubbins, Anthony McCubbins, Katie McCubbins, Colton Stewart and Alana Stewart; two great-grandchildren, his sister, Margaret Miller; and his brothers, Jesse McCubbins and Gary McCubbins; as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Jackie Gordon officiating. Interment will follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, February 6, 2024

