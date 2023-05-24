Obituary - Mr. Raybon Raymond Smith Sr.

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Raybon Raymond Smith Sr. was born September 15, 1952, in Collins, Georgia.

The Collins, Ga., native was the son of the late William Henry Smith and Mattie B. Carlton.

He received his formal education in the Bulloch County School System and attended William James High School.

Raybon worked as a machine operator at ITT Grinnell for 25 years.

He loved fishing and golfing in his spare time.

Mr. Raybon R. Smith Sr., age 70, entered rest Saturday, May 20, 2023, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center, Statesboro, Georgia.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, John Mathis Smith, Mark Hendrix and John Kelly Atkison.

He leaves to cherish his memories: his life partner, Amie Smith, Statesboro, Ga.; three daughters, Dyshan Smith, Statesboro, Ga.; Nichole Smith (Al), Charlotte, N.C.; and Alisa Cross, Elkton, Md.; a son, Raybon R. Smith Jr., Stafford, Va.; a goddaughter, La’Deidra Hamilton, Metter, Ga.; two sisters, Thelma Byrd (James), Statesboro, Ga.; and Margaret Harris (Henry), Savannah, Ga.; three brothers, Mike Smith, Portal, Ga.; Elmo Smith and James Carlton, both of Statesboro, Ga.; six sisters-in-law, Edna Fields (Willie), Riverdale, Ga.; Glenda Walden (Rufus), Jonesboro, Ga.; Brenda Brown, Union City, Ga.; Lauretha Lewis, Seffner, Flla.; Ada Wilkerson (Sam) and Mamie Holloway, both of Statesboro, Ga.; 20 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A viewing for Mr. Smith will be held 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, at Hill's Mortuary.

The funeral service for Mr. Raybon R. Smith will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc. with Elder Donald Chavers Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.





Statesboro Herald, May 25, 2023

