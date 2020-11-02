Obituary - Mr. Phagin “Notty” Watson

Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors announces the death of Mr. Phagin “Notty” Watson, age 88, of Twin City, on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Emanuel Medical Center in Swainsboro, Ga.The funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. in The Peebles-Curry Memorial Chapel with Mr. Ricky Stevens and Elder Tommy Rountree officiating. Interment will be in the Antioch Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery of Emanuel County.The family received friends Monday, November 2, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors.CDC social distancing guidelines will be observed and masks are encouraged for your safety and the well-being of others.Pallbearers will be Benji Williams, Paul Williams, Gary Bowers, Joey Collins, Ray Collins and Ricky Collins.Honorary pallbearers will be the staff and friends of The Retirement Inn of Swainsboro.A native of Twin City, Ga., he was the son of Butler B. and Daisy Johnson Watson and was of the Methodist faith.Notty was a graduate of Emanuel County Institute. He owned and operated a dry cleaning business prior to 1974 when he became the superintendent of George L. Smith State Park. He retired from the park in 1998 after 25 years of service.He was the recipient of many awards, including Park Employee of The Year by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources in 1992.Notty was once quoted as saying, “Never had any cause to be anywhere else. This is the nicest place you would ever want to be. I’ve spent my whole life here and I don’t intend to move. This park is my life.”He was one of the founding fathers of David Emanuel Academy and a member of the board of trustees, where all three of his sons attended school. Notty took much pride in the fact that all three of the sons held perfect attendance for all 12 years of school.When not at the park, Notty enjoyed wood-working and the making and refinishing of furniture. Many of the pieces he worked on you can find in his home.He is preceded in death by his parents, an infant son, Dan B. Watson; a brother, B. Watson; a sister, Lillian Watson Shwalls; a daughter-in-law, Teresa McMurry Watson; a brother-in-law, Bobby Ray Collins; and sister-in-law, Joan Leggett.Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Joyce Collins Watson of Twin City, Ga.; three sons, Bob Watson of Twin City, Don (Nancy) Watson of Statesboro, Ga.; and Dave Watson of Twin City; grandchildren, Christy Neesmith of Hazlehurst, Ga.; Collin Watson of Metter, Ga.; and Kirby Watson of Swainsboro, Ga.; great-grandchild, Harley Neesmith of Hazlehurst, Ga.; and a future great-grandchild, Ivy Laine Pritchard; sisters and brothers-in-law, Jan and Gary Bowers of Metter, Ga.; Jackie Collins of Twin City, Ga.; June Jerrald of Centerville, Ga.; Betty Watson and Joey and Cindy Collins of Metter, Ga.The family gives a special thanks to Dr. Rani Reddy, his physician, and the caring staff of The Retirement Inn, Swainsboro, GA, and Pruitt Health of Swainsboro, GA.Memorial contributions can be made to George L. Smith State Park, 371 George L. Smith Park Road, Twin City, GA 30471; or the Alzheimer’s Association, 3120 Raymond Drive, Atlanta, GA 30340.Condolences may be submitted online at www.durden-hudsonfuneraldirectors.com.Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements for the funeral of Mr. Phagin “Notty” Watson of Twin City.Statesboro Herald, November 3, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



