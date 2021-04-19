Obituary - Mr. Obediah Benjamin “Benny” Lewis Jr.

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Obediah Benjamin “Benny” Lewis Jr., age 70, died Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Candler Hospital in Savannah.The Effingham County native was a 1968 graduate of Effingham County High School. Following his graduation, Benny Joined the U.S. Air Force, where he served for 22 years, having served in the Vietnam War and traveled the world with his military career.He was the recipient of the following: Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Serve Medal, AF Commendation Medal an AF Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, AF Overseas Short Tour Ribbon, AF Overseas Long Tour Ribbon, AF Longevity Service Award Ribbon, NCO Professional Military Educ Grad Ribbon and Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon.He retired from the Air Force as a security police superintendent.Upon his retirement from the Air Force, Benny began his career with the United States Postal Service, where he worked in Statesboro for 19 years, until his retirement in 2013.He attended Emit Grove Baptist Church.Benny was preceded in death by his first wife, Dianne Leiseth Lewis; his parents, Obediah Benjamin Lewis Sr. and Mildred Deal Lewis; and a brother-in-law, Dale Wilkinson.Surviving are his wife, Marcia Lewis of Statesboro; a son, Jacob Lewis of Statesboro; a stepson, Travis Lanier of Statesboro; two daughters and sons-in-law, Cynthia and Ben Harrison of Brooklet and Amanda and Joey Popp of Statesboro; and two sisters and a brother-in-law, Bonita Wilkinson of Statesboro and Beth and Danny Lively of Lake Oconee. Several grandchildren also survive.The graveside service and burial, with military honors, will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Portal City Cemetery with the Rev. Tim Huffingham officiating.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Emit Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 1567 Emit Grove Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, April 20, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



