Obituary - Mr. Mikell L. Bacon Sr.

Mr. Mikell L. Bacon Sr., age 69, of Pembroke, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 14, 2025, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah, Georgia, following an extended illness.

A lifelong resident of Bryan County, Mr. Bacon proudly served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps, dedicating 17 faithful years to military service. Following his time in the service, he continued his commitment to community and faith as a devoted member of Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, where he served honorably as a deacon.

Mr. Bacon will be remembered for his strength, his kindness and the unwavering love he had for his family and friends.

He leaves to cherish his memory: his loving wife, Susie Bacon of Pembroke, Ga.; one daughter, Dianeish (Ishaaq) Rasul of Atlanta, Ga.; two sons, Mikell Bacon Jr. and Claude (Amanda) Winfield III, both of Pembroke, Ga.; two sisters, Peggie (Isaiah) Roberts and Audrey Byrd, both of Pembroke, Ga. and two brothers, Calvin (Lydia) Bacon of Glennville, Ga.; and Lonnie (Barbara) Bacon of Melbourne, Fla. He is also survived by a host of extended family and cherished friends.

His legacy of service, faith and love will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

Viewing will be held on Friday, April 18, 2025, at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Pembroke Chapel, 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke, GA 31321. There will be no viewing on Saturday, the day of the service.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 244 Jerusalem Church Road, Pembroke, GA 31321 with the Rev. Victor Brewton as eulogist. Interment will be held in the church cemetery.

Celebration of life services is entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Pembroke Chapel, 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke, GA 31321.





Statesboro Herald, April 17, 2025

